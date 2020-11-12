Picks of the Week

Chipotle peppers

Harvested as fully matured red peppers off the plants, then smoked to perfection, this new offering from Fred Ormonde of Ormonde Farms in Arroyo Grande is a must try.

These peppers deliver a nice layer of heat and smoky presence to your meals. This week I prepared a chipotle bean dish as the Fix of the Week.

Chipotle peppers are commonly incorporated into Mexican style cuisine, and I have used them to make salsa and sauces. They’re also perfect in tacos or simply as part of a rice and bean plate.

Chipotle chilies can also be ground and combined with other spices to make the meat marinade “adobo.”

They’re currently available at the Saturday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers markets. Price is five for $1 or a dozen for $2.

Flor de Mayo Beans

Grown, harvested and sold by Two Peas in a Pod Farm of Arroyo Grande, this dried bean variety has a slightly smoky presence and becomes quite tender once cooked.

It also adds a nice rich bean flavor to the simmering liquid.

This heirloom pink bean is native to the southwestern most part of the U.S. and Mexico. When harvested, these beans have a beautiful pink color, and as the harvested bean dries more, they will change to a pink-taupe color.

They’re available each week at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market. Price is $10 per pound for this unique find.

Arugula

I must admit, it had been quite some time since I’d enjoyed this peppery leafy green, but lately I have been loving it on my sandwiches.

It’s also nice as the base of a salad tossed in a little olive oil with aged balsamic vinegar and shaved Parmesan-style cheese.

Use arugula as a homemade pizza topping right after it comes out of the oven, or incorporate it into quinoa salad or pasta salad.

Arugula is a member of the nutrient-packed Brassica vegetable family. You can currently find freshly harvested arugula at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local producers. Certified organic is available. Price averages $2.50/bunch or bag or $6 per pound when sold loose.