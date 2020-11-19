Picks of the Week

Brussels Sprouts

Ready just in time for Thanksgiving, exceptional fresh local Brussels sprouts are in high supply. The first tender harvest of the year, this cruciferous vegetable resembles that of miniature cabbages, and delivers an underlying sweetness and nutty flavor when roasted. Nutrient packed, Brussels Sprouts are a premier source for the nitrogen compounds called indoles. They are additionally a great source of vitamin C, as well as provide decent amounts of folate, potassium, vitamin K and some beta-carotene. Grown by numerous local farmers, you can now find fresh Brussels sprouts at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified farmers markets. This week I prepared roasted brussels sprouts with sautéed onions and chevre, the FIX of the Week. Certified organic available, price averages about $4 per pound.

Fresh Thyme

This herb is a must have for my Thanksgiving preparation, with the petite aromatic leaves finding their way into stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, roasted veggies, under the skin of the turkey as well as whole sprigs in the next day’s turkey soup for an added layer of flavor. Delivering a nice earthy note, the leaves can be easily stripped off by running your fingers down the woody central stem, then either left whole or chopped to release more of the flavor. Use to infuse a flavor olive oil, and pairs very well with garlic. You can find certified organic Thyme from Earthtrine Farm of Ojai at the Saturday and Tuesday Santa Barbara farmers markets, as well as several other local producers at most of our weekly farmers markets. Price averages $2 per bunch.

Organic Chard

I have a nice row of this prolific winter green growing in my home garden, but from time to time I do have to supplement more from our weekly farmers markets. Available in a range of colors, farmers such as Organic Goleta Growers John Givens, often brings beautiful mixed bunches of “Rainbow” Chard that can make for a great presentation when sautéed or steamed. The very base of the chards rib is often discarded due to its hearty texture. Sauté in a little olive oil, garlic, and salt for a simple side. Chard is loaded with nutrients. A one cup serving of steamed or boiled chard delivers over 200% of your daily recommended value of vitamin A, over 50% vitamin C, over 20% iron, 15% dietary fiber, and is also a good source of thiamin, folate, phosphorus and zinc, vitamin E, K and B6, calcium, magnesium, potassium and copper and manganese. Certified organic chard can currently be purchased at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Markets from several local growers. Price averages $2.50 per bunch depending on the size. Small tender chard is also often sold loose for $4-$6 per pound.