Picks of the Week

Orange carrots

These sweet flavorful carrots are really starting to reach their prime as they thrive in the cool soil.

Best during the winter months, orange carrots are excellent in both raw and cooked preparations. This week I incorporated them into a chicken chili dish, the Fix of the Week on A4.

You also can use them to make homemade carrot cake or muffins, to prepare a honey-glazed carrot side dish, or to cut into sticks to enjoy with your favorite hummus.

Most known as a good source of beta-carotene (Vitamin A), they are additionally a great source of a long list of essential minerals, dietary fiber, and vitamins K and C.

You can currently find freshly harvested orange carrots at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from dozens of local producers. They’re certified organic available at all markets. The price averages $2 per bunch or pound.

Purple Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts have been excellent this year, and I have been thoroughly enjoying them at least a couple of times a week. Last night I enjoyed these petite purple Brussels in a stir fry with carrots, sugar snap peas, broccolini and shiitake mushrooms.

Retaining their purple color when cooked, they are an exciting find that you likely won’t encounter in the grocery store. Delivering a nuttier flavor than their green counterparts, these sprouts are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber.

They’re available at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers markets from Two Peas in a Pod Farm, price is $10 per pound.

Cara cara oranges

This variety of sweet seedless navel orange was first encountered in Venezuela in the 1970s.

Unlike a standard navel orange that has an orange flesh, cara cara oranges possess a pink hue. They are quite aromatic, juicy and flavorful with subtle notes of berry flavor throughout. Readily available in our area from December through February, they are currently available from a number of local citrus growers at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Friday Montecito farmers’ markets.

Peel and enjoy the sections, and add them to a salad or juice. This is a favorite with my kids — in addition to all of the great tangerines coming off the trees right now. The price averages $2 per pound.