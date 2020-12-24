Picks of the Week

Butternut squash

Possessing an elongated neck and bulbous base, this is likely the most recognized and used winter squash available throughout the year.

Once you slice through the beige skin, the orange flesh is exposed.

Excellent when roasted, the flesh can then be served as a side, used to make a pumpkin pie or in a soup. This week I prepared a roasted butternut coconut soup, the Fix of the Week.

I’ve used butternut squash in a risotto, to make pumpkin bars and in a curry-style dish.

Butternut squash is available as certified organic.

You can find butternut squash at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local agricultural producers. The price averages $1.50 per pound.

Sriracha-style bacon jerky

Admittedly, I opened up this package as I was exiting the Saturday market this past weekend, and it was all gone by the time I pulled into my driveway.

The perfect balance of sweet, spicy, and savory, this new product from the Pork Palace is excellent to take with on the go for a boost of protein, add to a sandwich or enjoy with a whiskey-based cocktail. If spicy isn’t for you, Pork Palace has an array of flavors, including original and applewood smoked style.

Sriracha-style bacon jerky is currently available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real and Friday Montecito farmers’ markets. The price is $9 per 2-ounce package.

Shallots

This relative to onions and garlic is routinely used in my kitchen.

With a thin papery skin, like that of onions, shallots possess a wonderful aromatic presence, with a dynamic flavor profile that is a balance of sweet and spicy notes throughout.

Mince and add shallots to salad dressing, or marinade, caramelize and combine them with mushrooms in a stir fry, or drizzle them with olive oil and roast whole. They’re nice alongside roasted chicken or turkey or as a substitute for onions in most cases.

Shallots are currently available from multiple Santa Barbara County farmers at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets.

The price ranges from $4 to $6 per pound. Certified organic shallots are available.