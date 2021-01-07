Picks of the Week

King red radish

These are some of the largest radishes I have ever encountered.

While the ones I purchased were about a quarter pound each, this variety can exceed 1 pound.

Sweet, crisp and moist, this flavorful variety is nice in both cooked and raw preparations. Add king red radishes to soups and stews, rice or noodle dishes, as well as an array of salads, wraps and spring roll preparations.

This low-calorie food source is a good source of vitamin C and contains an isothiocyanate antioxidant compound called sulforaphane. They also contain adequate levels of folates, vitamin B-6, riboflavin, thiamin and minerals such as iron, magnesium, copper and calcium.

This week I prepared a radish cabbage salad, the Fix of the Week on A4. Grown and sold by the Her Family Farm, these radishes are currently available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets. The price averages $2 per pound.

Chocolate toffee pistachio

For those with a little sweet tooth and who have an affinity for that wonderful combination of chocolate and nuts, you may want to add chocolate toffee pistachio to your shopping list.

It’s available in both dark and milk chocolate options. And the presence of pistachio pieces and toffee is noticeable throughout, making for a real afternoon treat.

Eat chocolate toffee pistachio right out of the bag or use it to top your ice cream.

Produced by the Santa Barbara Pistachio Co. from its certified organic Santa Barbara County grown pistachio harvest, this product can currently be found at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara and Tuesday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets.

The price is $13 per 8-ounce bag.

Bacon avocados

As the most highly sought Hass avocados become incredibly hard to find through the winter, this seasonal alternative starts to take shape.

They’re currently available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets from several local producers.

Possessing a very smooth, shiny green skin, instead of turning black when ripe like the Hass avocado, bacon avocados remain green. They are slightly milder in flavor than the Hass but still great for that avocado toast, guacamole or any of your avocado needs.

Once ripe, they should have a slight give to the touch.

The price averages $2 per pound.