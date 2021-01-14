Picks of the Week

Cherimoya

These seasonal beauties possess a velvety smooth cream-colored flesh that tastes like a banana, pear and pineapple all rolled into one.

Author Mark Twain considered this exotic fruit to be “the most delicious fruit known to men.”

Also known as a “custard apple,” cherimoya is best enjoyed right out of their thin green skin. You can scoop out the flesh with a spoon. Encased within the flesh are large black seeds, which should be discarded.

This week I prepared a simple vegan cherimoya custard as the Fix of the Week on A4.

Available from January through late February each year locally, cherimoya are currently grown by a number of local farmers. They’re available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. The price ranges from $3 to $7 per pound depending on the size and shape. The larger fruit yields a much higher ratio of edible flesh.

Winter blueberries

The local blueberries have been exceptional lately, with farmers yielding a bountiful winter harvest.

Currently available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local agricultural producers, fresh blueberries are excellent right out of the basket. Add them to the morning yogurt, use them to create a fresh blueberry syrup for your pancakes or incorporate them into a host of desserts.

This low-calorie, high fiber fruit is a good source of vitamins C and K. Blueberries are also believed to have one of the highest antioxidant levels of all common fruits and vegetables.

The price averages $5 per basket.

Cameo apples

This variety of apple is recognized by the stunning red stripes that overlap a light green skin.

Possessing a dense flesh that is quite juicy and moderately sweet, this crisp variety is a great general eating apple. Cameo apples are believed to have been derived from the red and golden delicious varieties, first discovered in Washington state.

This variety is good for both raw and cooked preparations and tends to sweeten when cooked.

Currently grown and harvested by Fair Hills Farm of Paso Robles, these apples are available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. The price averages $3.75 per pound.