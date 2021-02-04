Picks of the Week

Blood oranges

This fruit delivers one of the most dynamic flavor profiles of the citrus varieties throughout the year.

Notes of both sweet and tangy tantalize the senses when blood oranges are consumed.

Typically yielding a high ratio of juice, they are ideal to make a fresh glass of orange juice in the morning, or to make an array of sauces that pair quite well with seafood preparations. They are also a favorite for those making cocktails, such as a blood orange margarita.

When fully mature, they possess a deep red to purple flesh with a variegated orange and red peel. The juice is strikingly red.

This week, I incorporated fresh squeezed blood orange juice in a Blood Orange Carnitas dish, the Fix of the Week on A5.

You can currently find freshly harvested blood oranges from several local area farms at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets.

The price ranges from $2 to $3 per pound depending on the farmer.

Golden beets

For those who enjoy the sweet and earthy flavor of red beets but don’t want to deal with the messiness, these golden beets may be just for you. Ranging from yellow to deep orange, they possess a slightly milder presence than their red counterparts, yet are still very sweet and delicious. Peel, dice and roast them, or wrap them in foil and cook them whole in a 400-degree oven for about 45 minutes until fork tender. The skin can then be easily rubbed off, and golden beets sliced or diced.

Use them to top a salad or as the base of a salad all their own.

I find they pair very well with green onion, pistachios, fresh cilantro and parsley, olive oil, salt and pepper. You also can enjoy them as a nice side dish.

They’re currently available at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Markets from several local farmers. Certified organic beets are available; the price averages $2.50 per bunch.

Organic Italian parsley

The most popular variety of parsley used for culinary purposes, it is often visually mistaken for cilantro at the farmers’ markets.

Known for its distinct aroma and less distinct leaf structure, fresh parsley offers a wonderful refreshing presence to your meals.

Also referred to as “flat leaf” parsley, it is praised for its leaves, although the stems too are edible.

When using parsley in warm dishes, such as pasta or lasagna, I like to add parsley raw at the end of the cooking process.

Add parsley to a sour cream dip or homemade meatballs, make a chimichurri to serve over cooked salmon or chicken, toss it in a chickpea salad, or use it in homemade salad dressing.

You can currently find certified organic parsley at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local agricultural producers. The price averages $2 per bunch.