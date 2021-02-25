Picks of the Week

Young chicken quarters

Farm fresh chicken sourced from our local area farmers is the absolute best.

This week I encountered these young chicken quarters from Jimenez Family Farm. They’re ideal for either slow-roasting in the oven or cooking on the grill. Naturally raised, the chicken quarters I sourced featured the leg and thigh portions, sold skin-on, which becomes quite crispy when properly prepared.

This week I made roasted seasoned chicken quarters — highlighted with notes of dried oregano, ground cumin, garlic powder, seasoned salt and a little chili powder. See the Fix of the Week on B2.

You can currently find Jimenez Family Farm young chicken quarters at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang, and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. The price is $8 per pound for the leg-thigh cut or $8.50 per pound for the breast-wing cut.

Organic Gaviota strawberries

For many of our regular patrons, this is the strawberry of all strawberries, the only type they will consider eating.

Grown organically by Harry’s Berries in Oxnard, they are only harvested and sold when fully ripe, possessing a deep red color from tip to stem. They’re incredibly sweet with a dynamic flavor unmatched by any other variety, and they’re always picked fresh for the farmers’ markets. Any leftovers at the end of the day go straight into Harry’s Berries’ organic strawberry preserves and sorbets, both great finds.

Organic Gaviota strawberries are currently available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Friday Montecito farmers’ markets. The price is $11 per large clam-shell.

Murcott mandarins

You’re probably familiar with the term “Cutie” tangerine, one of the most prevalent labels found at commercial grocery stores. “Cutie” is actually simply a branded name that usually includes either Murcott mandarins or clemenules, depending on the seasonal window.

However, the experience of enjoying one that has just been plucked ripe from the trees and brought straight to the farmers’ market is an elevated experience.

Bright orange Murcott mandarins are prevalently featured by a number of local growers. They’re available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. This seedless variety is relatively easy to peel and a favorite with the kids. The mandarins are very sweet and juicy.

The price averages $3 per pound.