Picks of the Week

Asparagus

The first fresh spears of locally harvested asparagus have started to emerge from Mendoza Family Farm of Lompoc.

Early spring through mid-summer is the prime time to purchase these fresh stalks, and nothing beats the young tender harvest occurring this time of year.

Fresh asparagus is excellent when grilled, steamed, sautéed, roasted or even raw. It’s also excellent as a nice side or when incorporated into a number of dishes.

Asparagus is packed with antioxidants, essential vitamins and minerals, and it’s a good source of dietary fiber and protein. A one-cup serving of cooked asparagus in only 32 calories.

You can currently find fresh asparagus at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. The price averages $3 a bunch.

Baby arugula

Harvested about as young as the plant gets, these baby leaves of arugula are only about an inch in length and are super tender.

Delivering their characteristically spicy flavor with subtle notes of sweet, this arugula is excellent when added to a mixed green salad or used to top your favorite sandwich.

Arugula is a good source of protein, thiamin, riboflavin, vitamin B6, pantothenic acid, zinc and copper.

It is also a very good source of dietary fiber, vitamin A, C, and K, folate, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and manganese.

You can currently find this micro-arugula from several local farmers at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. Certified organic available, the price averages $3.50 per bag.

Savoy cabbage

This is a very interesting variety brought in by Jacob Grant of Roots farm in Los Olivos.

This certified organic cabbage variety has a unique wavy texture with a slightly fewer compact head than your standard varieties.

Savoy cabbage is rich in nutrients such as vitamin C. It has significant amounts of nitrogen compounds known as indoles, as well as fiber.

Savoy cabbage contains a significant amount of folate (folic acid) and some beta-carotene (five times more than either green or red cabbage).

Enjoy it in a fresh slaw salad, in soups or salads, or sautéed with mixed seasonal vegetables.

It’s currently available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers/ markets.

The price averages $1.50 per pound.