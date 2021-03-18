Picks of the Week

Green onions

I have been incorporating green onions into my meals at least a few days a week for quite some time now. Whether enjoyed in a salad, over a plate of rice and beans, in a breakfast scramble, or grilled and served with a nice steak, the refreshing green onions add a nice subtle presence.

Lately I’ve been using green onions instead of standard onions in various salsa recipes. This week I prepared a chipotle green onion salsa, which is the Fix of the Week on B2.

These onions are commonly referred to as “scallions” or “spring onions,” although those referred to as “spring onions” usually have larger bulbs at the base.

Both the green tops and white bottoms are edible, and they’re great raw or cooked.

You can currently find green onions at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Markets from several local agricultural producers. The price averages $2 per bunch.

Organic black Spanish radish

Our customers regularly do a double take when passing by these unusual specimens at Jacob Grants’ Roots Farm stand at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets. Possessing a dark black skin, this variety of radishes is about the size of a large beet. Once sliced open, the cream-colored flesh is exposed.

This variety can be enjoyed both raw and cooked.

The black Spanish radish is moderately spicy, with notes of earthiness and bitter properties throughout. Crunchy when raw, once cooked they become soft and the flavor mellows out quite a bit. I enjoy them both roasted and steamed.

This radish is a rare farmers’ market find. They’re certified organic, and the price is $2.50 per pound.

English shelling peas

These peas are as sweet as they come, and they’re currently taking shape at several local farms.

Unlike their sugar snap pea counterpart, where you consume the entire pod and pea within, these are sought solely for their jumbo peas.

To remove the delicious peas, simply grab the pea at both ends and unzip the stem down to the base. You will typically find about eight large peas inside each pod. The pod can then be placed in the compost.

I often grab a few pounds and unzip my peas while relaxing outside or catching a movie in the house. It’s a fun way to get the kids involved in the cooking process as well, and it’s an extremely nutritious snack.

Enjoy these peas raw, simmer them in a little water, add them to steamed rice, or whatever your favorite pea use may be.

They’re currently available at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Markets. The price averages $4 per pound. Certified organic peas are available.