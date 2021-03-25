Picks of the Week

Cannellini beans

Cannellini beans are grown for both their edible pods and their shelled beans, which are encased within their yellow pods once the beans are fully mature. This variety is one of the more common commercially grown white beans found canned at the general grocery store.

These beans, grown and harvested by Two Peas in a Pod Farm of Arroyo Grande, have been shelled and ready to simmer to perfection, yielding a creamy texture once cooked.

This week I prepared a Cannellini Bean Salad, the Fix of the Week on B2. This variety is commonly encountered in Italian cuisines, such as minestrone soups and an array of white bean stews. I also find they pair quite well in a salad with kale.

They’re currently available at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market. The price is $10 per pound.

Gold nugget tangerine

This variety of season citrus is one of my kids’ favorites. Recognized by its bumpy orange skin, they are quite easy to peel.

The sections within are firm, sweet and quite juicy. Free on seeds, in addition to being an exceptional general eating fruit, their firm texture lends quite well in salads, my go-to variety for use in Chinese chicken salads. You can also use this variety to make a nice marmalade preserve or incorporate it into a fruit salad with the delicious berry assortment starting to fill in.

This tangerine is an excellent source of vitamin C and folate, as well as a good source of Vitamin A and potassium.

You can currently find gold nugget tangerines at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified farmers’ markets from several local farmers. The price averages $3 per pound.

Spicy pepper with harissa hummus

This healthy creamy spread brought to us from Baba Small Batch delivers quite the kick of heat, infused with harissa, a Tunisian chili pepper paste. You can enjoy this with pita chips or bread or an array of veggie sticks as a healthy snack.

You can also try it on Baba Small Batch’s signature farinata bread, also sold at his farmers’ market booth, which is a garbanzo bean based flat bread.

This spicy hummus is also nice as a sandwich or burger spread instead of mayo or an aioli, or in lettuce cups with diced chicken.

It’s currently available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, and Tuesday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets. The price is $6 per 8-ounce container, or 4 for $20. You can mix and match with over a dozen other hummus varieties as well as the farinata.