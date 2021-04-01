Picks of the Week

Glenn County Batard

From the wheat grower, miller, baker and pasta maker comes an exceptional line of breads and pasta options from Roan Mills Bakery.

With about 50 acres of wheat under production annually, their main wheat crops include Sonora, Glenn and Red Fife varieties.

With a short list of ingredients that solely includes flour, water and salt in their breads, this Glenn wheat-based bread produces a “dark color, pronounced wheat flavor and an open crumb. The crust is crisp and the flavor is wheat forward with a natural toasted quality.”

This week I used this variety to prepare a farmers market avocado toast, the Fix of the Week on A5. They’re currently available at the Saturday Santa Barbara and Sunday Camino Real Marketplace farmers’ markets weekly. It’s a great buy for your Easter holiday spread. Price is $8 per loaf.

Pixie tangerines

This local variety of citrus became quite popular over the decades thanks to a number of citrus growers throughout the Ojai Valley, one of those being Friend’s Ranches who sells this highly praised fruit at our Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets.

Recognized by its pale orange skin and nipple top, they are incredibly sweet, seedless and deliver nice firm sections.

Perfect for taking to the beach, a picnic or afternoon hike, they are also a nice addition to a fruit salad. Price averages $3.50 per pound.

Scarlet runner beans

These large dried beans, about the size of a Lima Bean, is one that Lori Heal of Two Peas in a Pod Farm calls its “meat and potato” bean.

Excellent in soups and stews and a great hearty substitute for meat, they can be cooked in a similar fashion as most dried beans, simmer with seasonings until fork tender.

An excellent source of protein, dietary fiber and a host of old essential minerals, dried beans are a very nutritious food source.

Named after their Scarlett red flowers when in bloom, and long running vines, the color of the dried beans ranges from pink to purple and variegated variations in between.

They’re available at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market weekly. Price is $10 per pound.