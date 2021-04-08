Picks of the Week

Thai basil

This variety of cultivated sweet basil is primarily encountered in Asian-style cuisine.

Known for its spicier notes and ability to withstand higher cooking temperatures compared to other varieties, it is a very common ingredient used to infuse flavor into soups and, quite notably, Thai green curry.

This week I prepared a coconut Thai basil soup as the Fix of the Week. (See the next page.) Add it to a homemade pad thai dish or even a basic mixed green salad for a refreshing basil presence.

You can also add Thai basil to a fruit salad for a unique flavor profile. It’s harvested and sold by Her Family Farm and Moua Family Farm at the Saturday Santa Barbara and Sunday Goleta farmers’ markets weekly. Price averages $2.50 per bunch.

Tango mandarin

The diverse assortment of local citrus crops continue to fill in, including this tasty seasonal variety.

Recognized by its bright orange thin shiny peel, this seedless variety is a favorite for those juicing for reduction sauces and beverages.

Larger in size than many of its counterparts, this mandarin delivers a wonderful balance of sweet and tangy notes, making for a great general eating fruit in addition to juicing.

Loaded with vitamin C, it is also a good source of vitamin A, fiber, potassium, calcium, iron and folate.

It’s harvested fresh for the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market by Somers Ranches during the spring season. Price is $2.50 per pound.

Hass avocados

Yes, the local Hass avocado season has returned, with this favorite variety now readily available for many months to come.

Recognized by its bumpy “alligator” skin when not ripe, this fruit develops black hue when it’s ready to eat.

Possessing an incredibly rich nutty flavor and creamy texture, a slight give to touch is all you need for the perfect firm-ripe avocado. Please ask your local farmers for assistance when selecting rather than squeezing the fruit at market.

Accounting for more than 90% of the annual California avocado harvest, this variety is unmatched by any other. It’s currently available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers markets from several local producers. Certified organic avocados are available. Price averages $3.50 per pound, or $1.50 each for a medium avocado.