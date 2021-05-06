Picks of the Week

Baby ‘new’ red potatoes

The first baby new potatoes are just starting to be harvested locally. You can expect to find them over the coming weeks from several local farmers at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets.

“New” potatoes tend to be quite a bit sweeter than those that are more mature since the sugars have yet to complete their conversion to start. They also tend to be moister than their counterparts. These baby red potatoes possess a rose colored skin and cream colored flesh. This week I prepared a roasted new potato nachos, the Fix of the Week on B2. Price averages $3 per pound.

Giant spring onions

I use onions on a very regular basis in my house, but there is none I look forward to more than these freshly dug giant spring onions, with green tops still attached, from the De La Cruz Family at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market.

About twice the size of your standard onion, they are incredibly moist and aromatic. My favorite preparation is to cut them into thick rounds, toss with olive and season with salt, pepper and dried oregano before being grilled. Serve these onions over tacos, add them to fresh salsa or sauté them. Price averages $2 each.

Hydroponic Japanese tomatoes

Recognized by their pink hue, this variety is one of the sweetest you can find.

Grown hydroponically by both CA Sunrise Farm and the Beylik Family Farm, both in Ventura County, this low acid variety is excellent in sandwiches and salads, or for a caprese salad. It pairs quite nicely with the sweet Italian basil that is now readily available.

Commonly labeled by its name “Momotaro,” this hybrid variety can be encountered at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Thursday Carpinteria, and Friday Montecito farmers markets. Price averages $5 per pound.