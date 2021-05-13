Picks of the Week

Fresh apricots

The fresh local apricot season is upon us, with an array of delicious golden to orange colored fruit now available from several California growers at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets.

The flesh is smooth, juicy, tender and sweet, with just a bit of tartness at the end.

Apricots are members of the rose family. They’re closely related to many of the other stone fruits such as peaches, plums and cherries, as well as almonds.

They’re excellent to simply enjoy as they come.

You can also incorporate them into a fruit of mixed green salad, or in a host of baked goods and desserts. This week I prepared an apricot and strawberry crisp, the Fix of the Week on B2. Apricot price averages $3 per pound.

Fresh spaghetti

This fresh spaghetti pasta, produced from Roan Mills annual wheat harvest, is some of the best I’ve had.

Made from 100% semolina flour and filtered water, this pure product is whole grain and stone-milled. The long round noodles are excellent when tossed with your favorite pasta sauce.

This week I made a fresh pistachio pesto sauce using raw pistachios, Italian basil, garlic, Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese and olive oil that was ideal for this pasta. To cook, I recommend simmering the noodles in salted water for about 5 minutes.

This spaghetti is available at our weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, and Sunday Camino Real Marketplace farmers’ markets. Price is $6 per 10-ounce container. Refrigerate until ready to use and best when enjoyed within a few days of purchase.

Red frill mustard

This deliciously spicy green is quite impressive with its light green stems and dark red frilly tips. When harvested young, this variety of mustard green is delicate enough to enjoy over a mixed green salad, excellent with a splash of lemon juice and drizzle of olive oil to bring out a great balance of peppery flavor. It is also great when quickly sautéed or braised, but I mostly enjoy it raw.

Rich in vitamin A, C and E, potassium, magnesium, iron, calcium, folate, niacin and dietary fiber, this powerhouse leafy green makes for a great addition to your weekly diets. Price averages about $8 per pound loose, or $2.50 per bunch. Grown by several local producers, certified organic available.