Picks of the Week

Flavor Rosa Pluots

The season for pluots is officially under way, with this early season variety looking exceptional this year.

They’re grown, harvested and sold by Burkdoll Farms out of the Visalia area. You can expect to find this deep purple skinned and red fleshed fruit at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets.

This plum and apricot hybrid is quite reminiscent of the Santa Rosa plum, which is renowned for its dynamic flavor.

My kids love to eat them as they come or sliced on the plate. I also like to serve them with various meats, cheeses, nuts and picked vegetables on a charcuterie platter.

This week I incorporated them into a salad with walnuts, fresh basil and mozzarella cheese, the Fix of the Week on B2. As fresh as they come, these Flavor Rosa Pluots start at $3.50 per pound, with discounts on bulk purchases.

Green beans

These first summer green beans are young, tender, mildly sweet and crisp. They’re currently available from several local farmers at all of our weekly Santa Barbara Certified farmers’ markets.

Whether enjoyed raw or cooked, this summer staple should be around for many months to come.

Green beans tend to retain the highest concentration of their natural vitamins, most notably vitamins A and C, when enjoyed raw. They’re an excellent source of dietary fiber.

You can incorporate them into a bean salad, green bean casserole or stir-fry. Certified organic are available.

Price averages $5 per pound for the early harvest. You can expect prices to drop as supply increases throughout the season.

Chickpea flatbread/farinata

This chickpea flatbread, produced from the Baba Small Batch annual garbanzo bean harvest, is available in three flavors: original, sun-dried tomato and basil, as well as spicy harissa and rosemary.

They’re the perfect accompaniment to the dozen-plus hummus offerings.

I find this flatbread most enjoyable when preheated in the oven, then enjoyed with a spread of hummus and topped with sliced cucumber, tomato and red onion.

This healthy wheat-free bread option can be found at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real and Tuesday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets. Price is $7 per 5 round package, or 3 for $18. You can mix and match their hummus with the three-unit deal.