Picks of the Week

Chinese eggplant

This eggplant is recognized by its elongated shape and purple skin, which can range from light to dark.

I thoroughly enjoyed my first eggplant of the season this week, thanks to Her Family Farm at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market. This variety of eggplant is ideal for stir-fry’s or when roasted or even grilled. This week I prepared a roasted Chinese eggplant bruschetta salad, the Fix of the Week, on B2.

Chinese eggplant is also nice when incorporated into curry dishes, served over rice or added to pasta dishes. Price averages $3.50 per pound.

Organic masquerade potatoes

The selection of freshly dug new potatoes continues to emerge, with Jacob Grant of Roots Farm bringing in a diverse offering of unique varieties.

These masquerade potatoes are recognized by their variegated purple of gold colored skin. The flesh is reminiscent of that of a Yukon gold potato, and the skin colors are retained when cooked.

Jacob Grant said, “I have been cutting them small like dice and tossing (them) with salt and lots of black pepper and olive oil … roasted until delicious.”

These potatoes are currently available at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets. Certified organic is available. Price is $2.50 per pound.

Yellow nectarines

These nectarines are candy sweet, juicy and loaded with flavor.

I can’t remember a time when the yellow nectarines tasted this good.

My kids enjoy them sliced and served on a plate, but they’re great to just eat as they come.

When selecting these nectarines, look for those with the white “sugar spot” speckles at the base of the fruit, an indicator they have reached their peak flavor.

This sweet healthy snack is a good source of vitamins A and C, as well as potassium and dietary fiber.

They’re currently available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local producers. Price averages $3.50 per pound.