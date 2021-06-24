Picks of the Week

Lemon cucumbers

Unlike most of its elongated counterparts, lemon cucumbers are almost perfectly round. They’re further recognized by their alternating yellow and white stripes across their surface.

Inside is a cream colored flesh that tends to be sweeter than many of the other varieties.

Lemon cucumbers contain vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium, calcium, fiber and antioxidants. They’re the perfectly refreshing snack to enjoy during the summer.

Serve these cucumbers with your favorite hummus or in a sandwich or salad. This week I prepared a Greek style lemon cucumber salad, the Fix of the Week on B2.

This variety can currently be found at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers markets from several local producers. Certified organic are available. Price averages $3.50 per pound.

Cantaloupe

Last week it was the watermelon. This week the sweet orange-fleshed cantaloupe is at the top of my list. It brims with beta-carotene, folic acid, potassium, vitamin C and dietary fiber.

You can enjoy this fruit with any meal of the day. Serve it in a fruit salad or smoothie for breakfast, toss in a spinach salad for lunch, or enjoy it chilled with some vanilla ice cream for dessert.

The cantaloupe is named after the Italian village of Cantalupo, where it was cultivated upon the fruit’s seeds being brought there from Armenia. You can expect to find the fruit available at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers markets through the fall and summer. Certified organic is available. Price averages $5 each.

Idyllwild goat cheese

This Old World, Portuguese-style cheese is semi-firm, delivering a pleasing smooth texture and delicious salty notes throughout.

Aged over 60 days and vacuum wrapped, the Drake Family Farm-produced goat milk is pasteurized and combined with cultures, vegetable rennet and salt. This cheese is excellent when sliced and placed on a charcuterie platter, and it’s perfect for grating over fresh pasta or a summer salad. The cheese additionally pairs quite well with the summer stone fruit readily available.

Price averages about $9 per 4 ounce wedge. It’s only available at the Saturday Santa Barbara certified farmers’ market.