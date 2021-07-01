Picks of the Week

Cherokee purple heirloom tomato

This tomato was first available from Tutti Frutti Farm of Lompoc. You can now expect to find this summer favorite at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several other farmers as well. This variety is slightly smoky, with a rich flavor complex that is both sweet and tangy.

Cherokee purple heirloom tomato is excellent in a caprese salad and other salads, pasta sauces, salsas and most other dishes that call for tomatoes. This variety is particularly tasty with seafood preparations.

This week I prepared a Cherokee Purple Breakfast Sandwich with fresh mozzarella cheese and Italian basil. (See the Fix of the Week on B2.)

The outdoor grown tomato season can be expected to last through the summer and fall. Price averages $4 per pound.

Organic corn

Just in time for the Fourth of July, John Givens Farm in Goleta has some stunning locally grown organic corn available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets.

You can also find this summer staple from other local farmers at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. It’s perfect for the grill, either in or out of the husk.

You can then enjoy the kernels right off of the cob, or shuck them into a salad or salsa. Price averages $1 each.

Santa Rosa plums

Locally this is the most highly sought plum.

These plums are recognized by their deep ruby red skin and red-to-orange flesh. Incredibly sweet due to its lower acidity, it is a great general eating fruit.

Santa Rosa plums are an excellent source of vitamins A, C and K, as well antioxidants and dietary fiber, particularly when eaten with the skin.

In addition to enjoying them as they come, this variety is a good choice for incorporating into baked goods, preserves and seafood preparations. I love to add diced plum to arugula salads drizzled with olive oil, balsamic vinegar and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. They are also nice in kale-based salads.

Santa Rosa plums are grown, harvested and sold by Burkdoll Farms from Visalia. They can currently be found at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. Price averages $3.50 per pound.