Picks of the Week

Shoulder steaks

These beautiful pork steaks, available from the Pork Palace of Santa Barbara County, are ideal for both low and slow preparations, as well as grilling as you would a rib-eye.

This week I prepared a marinated grilled pork shoulder steak as the Fix of the Week on Page B2. I infused it with garlic, herbs, apple cider vinegar and brown sugar.

A wonderful balance of meat and fat throughout, these steaks are loaded with flavor. And they’re quite tender when properly cooked.

A rich diet of grains, natural grasses, spent brewer’s grain and seasonal vegetables from local farms allows the Berkshire pigs to stay healthy and develop a richer flavor.

Shoulder steaks are currently available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real Marketplace and Friday Montecito (every other week) farmers’ markets. Price averages $15 per pound.

Walla Walla onions

While true Walla Walla onions are grown directly in the volcanic-rich soils of the Walla Walla Valley in southern Washington and northern Oregon, Los Olivos farmer Jacob Grant of Roots Farm is growing these giant yellow onions locally.

Some of the largest onions I have encountered, Walla Walla onions are impressively sweet.

This variety has a particularly high moisture content that does not allow for longtime storage and is why they are not seen outside of their harvest season.

Due to their higher sugar levels, Walla Walla onions are ideal for caramelizing in a pan or cooking in large rounds on the grill. They are also excellent in raw preparations, such as salads, and they’re the perfect addition to a homemade pizza.

You can currently find these Walla Walla onions at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets. Certified organic is available. Price is $1.50 each.

Orange raspberries

These petite, light orange raspberries are quite sweet with a pleasing mild flavor. Due to their delicate nature, they typically need to be consumed within a few days of purchase.

They’re brought fresh to all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets, thanks to Chuey Berry Farm of Arroyo Grande.

These are ideal for topping homemade desserts or mixing into your morning yogurt.

An excellent source of vitamin C and dietary fiber, raspberries additionally contain some vitamin A, calcium and iron. Price is $5 per basket or 3 baskets for $14.