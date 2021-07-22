Picks of the Week

Zee spice nectaplum

This nectarine and plum hybrid stone fruit, currently available at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Markets from Burkdoll Farms of Visalia, is recognized by its pink outer blush and cream-colored flesh.

Less intensely sweet than your typically white fleshed nectarine, the fruit delivers a uniquely pleasing flavor. Its firmer texture lends well in fruit salads and desserts, as well as in salads. This week I prepared some tasty Nectaplum spring rolls as the Fix of the Week on B2.

Price averages $3.50 per pound.

Red flame grapes

The table grape season is currently under way, with these deep red to light purple hued grapes the first to emerge.

This small to medium-size variety yields a firm texture and sweet flavor. Enjoy them right off the stem, incorporate them into a chicken salad recipe, or place them in the freezer and enjoy them as a frozen treat.

They’re the perfect item to bring to the beach or on a hike.

This seedless variety contains significant amounts of vitamins A, C, and K. You can find these freshly harvested grapes at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Markets from several California growers. Price averages $3.50 per pound.

Patty pan squash

These squat, saucer shaped summer squashes are commonly available in both their green and yellow form, but you may also find some that are variegated green and yellow or completely white.

Delivering a firmer texture than standard zucchini, they are ideal for both sautéing and grilling. They are also nice when roasted and even enjoyed raw.

Once cooked, they become quite creamy with an elevated sweetness. This variety averages about 3 inches in diameter.

Patty pan squash are about 90% water, and are a good source of vitamin A, magnesium, copper and iron, making for a healthy addition to your diets. This squash is currently available at most weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Markets from several local farmers. Certified organic is available. Price averages $3 per pound.