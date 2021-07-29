Picks of the Week

Tomatillo

This is also referred to as a “husk” tomato and a name that translates to “little tomato.”

Unlike its tomato counterpart, tomatillos take on a much different flavor profile when ready to eat, yielding a tangy lemon-like flavor with a subtle underlying sweetness.

Tomatillos are rich in dietary fiber and have good amounts of vitamin C, A, and K, as well as niacin, potassium, manganese and magnesium.

Excellent in both raw and cooked preparations, they can be enjoyed in salads and pair well with quinoa dishes, particularly when infused with cilantro and lemon juice. Most notably, they’re used as the base of a salsa.

This week I prepared a roasted tomatillo and pepper salsa as the Fix of the Week on B2.

You can currently find certified organic tomatillos at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local producers. Price averages $3.50 per pound.

Orange bell peppers

Peppers are available in almost every color of the rainbow, and I tend to pick up an assortment each week this time of year.

This week I found these large orange bell peppers that were crisp, sweet and loaded with flavor. Possessing thick flesh walls, they can be enjoyed both raw and cooked. You can cut them into sections and use them to dip with your favorite hummus. Or you can sauté them and add to an omelet, roast them and prepare a sweet pepper sauce. Or remove the stem caps and seeds, then stuff and bake for some nice stuffed peppers.

They’re also a nice addition to the summer barbecue skewers.

You can expect to find orange bell peppers at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local farmers. Certified organic is available. Price averages $3 per pound.

Dapple Dandy Pluot

This is probably the most highly sought variety of pluots.

The skin color of this plum-apricot hybrid varies with different mixtures of variegated red, pink, gold, green and purple. The flesh can range from light pink to red, with sometimes hints of orange.

Very sweet and juicy with a nice texture, this low acid variety is an excellent general eating fruit. But this pluot is also nice in a fruit salad or on a fruit plate. I often find my diced pluots landing their way in an arugula or spinach salad topped with Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, homemade croutons and a little drizzle of olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

You can currently find Dapple Dandy Pluots at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several growers. Price averages $3.50 per pound.