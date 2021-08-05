Picks of the Week

Organic prity melon

My kids refer to this variety as the “sour patch kid melon” due to the combination of sweet and sour notes that remind them of this candy. This melon is most comparable to that of a honey dew melon, yet with underlying notes of lemony flavor.

The pale green to white flesh is dense and is both soft yet has a semi-crisp consistency. This time of year, I love to combine the tanginess of this melon with sweet figs in a salad.

This week I chose to toss my prity melon in a salad with spicy serrano chilies for a nice flavor combination. Grown, harvested and sold by Jacob Grant of Roots Farm, organic prity melons are available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang Farmers’ markets. Price averages about $5 each.

Thomcord grapes

By the name, you can likely discern that this variety of grape is a hybrid. Combining the traits of the green seedless Thompson and the popular grapes used for grape juice, the concord grape, these specimens possess a deep purple color and a dynamic flavor.

They are an excellent general eating grape and a nice addition to a charcuterie platter.

The skins are relatively thick, and the flesh takes on a jelly-like consistency. Currently available from several growers, they can be found at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. Price averages $3.50 per pound.

Serrano chilies

What’s hotter than a jalapeño, but doesn’t deliver the intense fire of a habanero? Yes, it’s a serrano pepper, ideal for an array of fresh salsas. Enjoyed both raw and cooked, cooked serrano chilies take on a smokey, earthy flavor.

This week I incorporated serrano chilies in a pico de gallo salsa as well as a salsa verde. For those that like to make pickled veggies this time of year, add a few slices of serrano to each jar for a nice underlying level of heat. You can currently find elongated serrano chilies at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local farmers. Price averages about 3 for $1.

Sam Edelman is general manager of the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association and host of “Farm to Table,” which airs live at 9 a.m. Thursdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station. Sam Edelman photos.