Picks of the Week

Bartlett pears

Pears are a relatively rare commodity of farmers’ markets, so we are quite excited to have Rieger’s Penryn Orchard Specialties join our Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets.

With about 10 varieties under production, these Bartlett pears are probably the most recognizable to most. Hand-picked, carefully packed and brought to market ready to eat, this may have been the tastiest Bartlett pear I had ever experienced.

With a distinct pear shade, they possess a bright yellow skin when ripe. They’re sweet, juicy and flavorful. I find them best enjoyed all on their own.

This week I prepared a simple Bartlett Pear Granola Bowl as the Fix of the Week on B2. Grab them while you can. Price is $5 per basket.

Yellow watermelon

Nothing beats the heat like a fresh wedge of watermelon.

Possessing 92% water and 8% sugar, they deliver the perfect balance to keep you refreshed. They are also a great source of Vitamins A and C, as well as iron and calcium.

These flavorful melons make the perfect addition to your fruit salads, or when scooped out and placed in the blender along with yogurt, ginger, orange juice and fresh mint for a nice chilled melon soup.

Price averages about $6 each depending on the size. Certified organic is available.

Japanese tomatoes

In my opinion, these are as good as tomatoes get. So good in fact, they are one of the few varieties I choose to grow in my garden at home.

Known for their super sweet flavor and low acidity, Japanese tomatoes are perfect for sandwiches, salads, fresh bruschetta or when chopped fresh over home-made pasta dishes. They are absolutely packed with the cancer-preventing property lycopene.

Recognized by their pink skin and flesh, they are currently available at most of your weekly farmers markets. Price is about $4.5 per pound due to their lower yields per plant than many other varieties.