Picks of the Week

Green thai chilies

Also referred to as Bird’s Eye Chili, green thai chilies bring on the heat, about five times spicier than a jalapeño pepper.

The base to a traditional green curry dish, these peppers are excellent both raw and cooked. This week I prepared Thai Chili Lime Rice Stuffed Peppers, the Fix of the Week, on B2.

These peppers have a very slender physique, averaging just a couple of inches in length. They deliver a very snappy crisp texture when fresh.

I like to make flavorful and spicy infused chili oils with these peppers, as well as add to coconut-based soups. I also like to slice them very thin and toss them with my steamed mussels or other seafood preparations.

Grown by the De La Cruz Family Farm, they can be found at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market while in season. Price is $4 per large basket.

Black cherry tomatoes

These deep purple beauties can be found from several local farmers at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’’ markets this time of year. Making for quite the presentation on the plate, they deliver a rich dynamic flavor, with a firmer texture than many of its counterparts. They’re the perfect balance of tangy and sweet.

I enjoy these tomatoes sliced in half and tossed with warm pasta dishes, or added to kabobs for the barbecue. Due to their rich flavor, they are also nice in a bruschetta or when oven roasted. Enjoy them as a snack or add to any salad.

Certified organic is available. Price averages $4 per basket.

Butternut squash

As we near the fall season, the winter squash varieties are just starting to emerge at our weekly farmers’ market. The most popular tend to be these beige butternut squashes, possessing one of the sweetest fleshes in the family.

The bright orange flesh becomes velvety smooth when roasted. It’s most comparable to a sweet potato.

Serve this squash as a side, use it to stuff raviolis, or make a butternut squash risotto or a butternut squash soup. You can also slice the hard squash very thin for a tempura-style fry.

Butternut squash is a good source of vitamins A, C and E, as well as potassium, iron, fiber and magnesium. The deep orange color is an indication they are rich in beta-carotene.

This squash is currently available at most weekly Santa Barbara Certified farmers’’ markets from several producers. Price averages $1.50 per pound. Certified organic is available.