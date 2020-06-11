Picks of the Week

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS

Gold Bar Zucchini

This variety of summer squash is quite prolific this time of year, harvested fresh daily by dozens of local agricultural producers, available at all weekly certified farmers markets.

With the same physique, flavor and texture as common zucchini, this variety is recognized by its vibrant yellow coloration across the skin and green stem. Excellent both raw and cooked. I most commonly grill mine, as in this week’s grilled gold-bar zucchini spears, Fix of the Week. Rich in vitamin C as well as a decent source of vitamins A and B-6, also dietary fiber, this is an easy item to increase the veggie intake with your meals. Certified organic available, price averages $2.50 per pound.

Organic German butterball potato

These “new” potatoes, harvested fresh for market this time of year are an excellent seasonal favorite. With a yellow flesh, they are less dense texturally than most other varieties you will encounter.

Excellent when both roasted or mashed, Roots Farm owner Jacob Grant says they’re a little too fluffy for a traditional potato salad but incredibly delicious. Currently available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang market. Organic, price is $2.50 per pound.

Pickling cucumbers

Short and stout with alternating dark and green elongated strips across their skin, this is to a go-to variety for making homemade pickles. Sliced into rounds or spears, their thick skin allows them to hold up quite nicely in the solution.

You can currently find picking cucumbers from a number of local farmers at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, and Thursday Carpinteria markets. Certified organic available, price averages $2.50 per pound.

For a quick pickling medium, combine 2 cups vinegar, 1/4 cup sugar and 1/4 water. Then bring to a boil and turn off heat before adding any seasoning such as jalapeño peppers, garlic or peppercorns along with your cucumbers or any other veggies of choice. Cover for about 30 minutes to an hour before jarring.