Picks of the Week

Pomegranates

Over the past decade, pomegranates really came to the forefront as a renowned superfood, much thanks to their high antioxidant levels.

They’re an excellent source of vitamins K and C, as well as dietary fiber when the seeds are consumed.

A unique fruit, pomegranates are known for their tangy-sweet flavor, and while typically consumed raw, they can also be incorporated into cooked preparations. Sprinkle them into your morning yogurt, add them to a salad or use them as a garnish for soups, stews or cooked grain dishes.

Pomegranates pair quite nicely with certain proteins as well, my favorites being chicken, pork and lighter flavored fish such as halibut, seabass and even rockfish. This week I prepared a kale pomegranate salad, the Fix of the Week on B2, with a homemade lemon honey-herb dressing.

Pomegranates can currently be found at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified Farmers’ Markets from an array of local growers. Price averages $1.50 each.

Toro de Oro chili peppers

Last week I featured Thai chili peppers, which deliver a significant level of heat, somewhere between that of a jalapeño and habanero. These Toro de Oro Peppers, which translates to “Golden Bull Pepper,” are on the opposite end of the spectrum with sweet being the dominant attribute.

These golden orange peppers have an elongated shape working down to a point at the base.

Possessing thin crisp cell walls, these peppers are excellent to enjoy raw with your favorite hummus dip or on a salad. They are also nice when blistered and peeled to be enjoyed as roasted red peppers, either as they come, with grilled meats or blended into a sweet pepper sauce.

Use these peppers as a pizza topping or sauté and enjoy with scrambled eggs. Grown, harvested and sold by Beylik Family Farm of Fillmore, they can be found at the Thursday Carpinteria, Friday Montecito and Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets. Price averages $4 per pound.

Crunchy seedless grapes

Or rather, “jumbo crunchy seedless grapes” are more like it. The name says it all.

This variety is a favorite with the kids due to grapes’ extra-large size and snappy texture. They probably hold up better than any other variety in the refrigerator and school lunch boxes.

Now is a better time than ever, with the schools under way, to send your kids off with the healthiest lunches possible that they will still highly enjoy. They also make the perfect after-school snack for kids to grab on the go. Grown by Burkdoll Farms, these grapes can be found at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified farmers’ markets while in season. Price averages $3.50 per pound.