Picks of the Week

Shallots

Shallots are related to onions, garlic and leeks.

I don’t tend to utilize shallots nearly as much as their counterparts, primarily because they tend to be more difficult to encounter throughout the year at farmers markets.

Shallots are somewhere between an onion and garlic in flavor. They are a really nice addition to stir-fry’s and soups. And they can be sautéed and added to an omelet, used to top a pizza, or roasted and used to top a grilled steak.

This week I prepared a shallot infused ground beef with carrots and beans dish, the Fix of the Week, below.

You can currently find shallots at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several producers. Price averages $4 per pound.

Purple passion fruit

This is the time of year when the aromatic and tropical flavored passion fruit begins to emerge, and the harvest this year is seemingly quite impressive.

Mix this fruit in your morning yogurt, add it to a smoothie, or incorporate it into a salad dressing or dessert for a unique culinary experience. I most commonly just cut through the hard outer shell and scoop the pulp and seeds right out with a spoon, enjoying them as they come.

Passion fruit is a nice addition to homemade cocktails as well. And it’s most notably an excellent source of vitamin C and dietary fiber.

You can currently find fresh passion fruit at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers markets. Certified organic is available. Price averages $5 per pound.

Jalapeño Chevre

This creamy young goat cheese delivers a natural tangy note that is infused with a little heat from the jalapeño.

It’s excellent when crumbled out of the container and used to top a salad, a pasta dish or rice. It is also nice over a grilled burger or on a sandwich.

Jalapeño chevre is brought to the Saturday farmers’ market, thanks to the Drake Family Farm, where “every goat has a name.”

This past week I crumbled some of this chèvre over grilled corn, which added a nice creaminess and flavor to the kernels.

It’s currently available at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers market, where the price is $6 per 6-ounce container.