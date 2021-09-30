Picks of the Week

Acorn squash

This variety of winter squash can now be found from several local farmers at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets.

With an acorn-like shape, they are recognized by their green peel that develops splashes of orange and yellow as they mature.

The flesh inside is yellow to pale orange and delivers a mildly sweet and nutty flavor when cooked.

Acorn squash is an excellent source of dietary fiber and contains vitamin C and B6, magnesium, manganese and potassium.

My favorite way to prepare acorn squash is to roast it in the oven and then stuff it. This week I prepared a roasted acorn squash with sausage and honey crisp apple, the Fix of the Week, below.

Price averages $1.50 per pound. Certified organic is available.

Honeycrisp apple

This is one of my kid’s favorite apples, delivering the perfect balance of sweet and tangy. With a very crisp texture, they are perfect for eating as they come or incorporated into a salad or served with a spread of peanut or almond butter for a healthy snack. This is also a great variety for homemade pies, apples sauce, crisps and cobblers.

One of the more aromatic apple varieties, they are recognized by their yellow background covered with a red to pink blush when ready. You can currently encounter honey crisp apples at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real and Tuesday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets.

Price averages $3.75 per pound.

Pink lemons

These are probably the most stunning lemons you will encounter throughout the season, recognized by their alternating green and yellow striped pattern across the skin. Once sliced open, a pink flesh is exposed. They make for a nice garnish on the plate, perfect for splashing over your favorite seafood preparations.

Their flavor is very comparable to a standard lemon although slightly sweeter.

You can incorporate pink lemons into cocktails or use the juice to make a salad dressing. These lemons are currently grown, harvested and sold from Vista del Mundo Farm of Goleta and the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers market weekly. Price averages $1 each.