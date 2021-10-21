Picks of the Week

Medjool dates

This may not be your top fruit pick, but the selection of dates at our local farmers market is quite exceptional with about a dozen varieties on-hand throughout the season.

One of nature’s sweetest fruits, dates function as the perfect energy source to help get you through your day, also providing essential nutrients, such as B-complex vitamins, magnesium and iron.

With only 24 calories per date, they are an excellent source of dietary fiber and contain more potassium than bananas. Dates are also one of the best natural sources of potassium.

They’re excellent to bring on an afternoon hike for a boost of energy, added to a date milkshake, or to sweeten up your oatmeal or steamed rice. They are also great when stuffed with chevre (or blue cheese) and wrapped in bacon, the Fix of the Week, below.

You can currently find dates at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’’ markets from Dates by DaVall Farm. Price averages $8 per pound.

Fuyu persimmons

The season for fresh local persimmons is in its early stages, with the first fruit being harvested from the trees this past week.

As the season progresses, you can expect to find this fall favorite at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’’ markets from several local producers. Fuyu persimmons deliver the true essence of the season with its deep orange color, crisp texture and a sweet flavor. There is an almost cinnamon-like flavor with each bite.

Simply eat them like you would an apple, or slice them into your favorite mixed greens with shredded carrot, walnuts and feta cheese.

Price averages $3 per pound

Organic spaghetti squash

This hearty winter squash is not only delicious; it can be quite enjoyable to eat.

Possessing a bright yellow hard outer shell and pale orange flesh, this winter squash is typically enjoyed roasted. To prepare, slice the squash in half, remove the seeds and membrane, and place in a 400-degree oven for about an hour. You can then scrape the flesh with a fork resulting in spaghetti-like strands.

This can then be tossed in a tomato-based pasta sauce or topped with brown sugar, butter and walnuts. You can currently find this beta-carotene and fiber packed squash at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang, and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’’ markets.

Price averages $1.50 per pound.