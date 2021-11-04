Picks of the Week

Brussels sprouts

The first Brussels sprouts always arrive a few weeks or so before Thanksgiving, making for one of my favorite holiday additions.

They’re enjoyed at least a couple of times a week in my house and are most commonly roasted along with other seasonal vegetables.

This week I prepared a roasted Brussels sprout and carrot salad, finished with crumbled bacon, chèvre and fresh herbs, as the Fix of the Week, below.

They’re currently available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers markets from several local farmers.

Brussels sprouts are a nutrient-packed superfood, most notably as an excellent source of vitamin C and B6, as well as calcium, iron and dietary fiber. Price averages $6 per pound.

Glen country rosemary batard

From the wheat fields of Kenter Canyon Farms into their family-run Roan Mills bakery, this delicious bread uses Glenn wheat flour to produce a nice dark color, pronounced wheat flavor and open crumb.

With a crisp exterior and soft center, this loaf is infused with rosemary, ideal for simply toasting and adding a spread of butter, cream cheese, or for avocado toast. It also makes for a tasty sandwich bread or to toast and dip into a butternut squash soup.

They’re currently available at the Saturday Santa Barbara and Sunday Camino Real Marketplace farmers’ markets weekly. Price is$ 8 per loaf.

Kabocha squash

This variety of Japanese pumpkin is one of the sweetest winter squash varieties around. Found with either a green or orange hued skin, the center is light to bright orange in color.

Kabocha squash is perfect for a pumpkin soup, risotto or homemade pumpkin pie. It is also excellent for tempura-style preparations.

Whether roasted, sautéed, steamed or fried, the squash will give you your fill of beta-carotene, dietary fiber and a host of essential vitamins and minerals.

The squash is currently available from several local farmers at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. Certified organic is available.

Price averages $1.50 per pound or $3 each.