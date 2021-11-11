Picks of the Week

Organic treviso

This is a relatively milder variety of radicchio that emerges as our local conditions continue to cool. It’s recognized by its elongated leaves that are purple to red with a white extra rib down the center.

Delivering nice earthy notes and a crisp texture, it is an excellent salad green, but it’s also nice when grilled.

This week, I incorporated my treviso into a chicory greens and persimmon salad as the Fix of the Week, below.

Grown by Jacob Grant of Roots Farm, this organic chicory variety can be found at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets. Price is $2.50 each.

Hachiya persimmon

If you’re looking to prepare some persimmon-based baked goods such as muffins, bread, bread pudding or custards, this is the variety of fresh persimmon you’re looking for.

Hachiya persimmons are quite astringent when not yet ripe, so you really want to wait for them to be super soft to touch.

Incredibly sweet with an underlying cinnamon presence, hachiya persimmon can be enjoyed ripe as they come, added to a smoothie or yogurt, or used to make persimmon cookies.

They’re available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers markets from several local producers. Price averages $2.50 per pound.

Romanesco

Also referred to as Broccoli Romanesco, this Italian winter vegetable is one of the most stunning specimens to emerge at the farmers markets throughout the year due to its lime green color and structure.

With a flavor and textural profile somewhere between that of broccoli and cauliflower, Romanesco delivers a nice nutty presence with an underlying sweetness that is absolutely delicious when roasted.

This fall and winter veggie can also be steamed and sautéed.

And it can be used as a substitute for broccoli or cauliflower in most recipes.

You can find Romanesco at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Thursday Carpinteria farmers markets from several local farmers. Price averages about $4 each