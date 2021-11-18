Picks of the Week

Satsuma mandarins

Originating in Japan, this local favorite of seedless tangerine is beginning to emerge, and that’s the first true indication that the citrus season is under way.

Sweet and very easy to peel, they are ideal for the kids’ lunch boxes, to take along on a hike or to enjoy as an afternoon snack.

This week I prepared a spinach and frisée salad topped with satsuma mandarins and a satsuma mandarin dressing, as the Fix of the Week, below.

Rich in vitamins A and C, they are also a good source of dietary fiber, potassium, as well as decent amounts of copper, calcium and magnesium. Use them to make a delicious tangerine juice to enjoy with your morning breakfast, or to enhance an afternoon cocktail. The juice can also be used to make a citrus reduction sauce for local seafood dishes.

Satsuma mandarins are available at most weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local producers. Price averages $3.50 per pound.

Frisée

This semi-bitter winter green has dark to light green outer leaves that fade to a yellow to white core where the sun has not been able to penetrate the center. A curly form of a true endive, this green is excellent in a salad that I find best when paired with notes of sweet and acidic properties.

With a wavy texture, I like to toss some of the leaves in a mixed green salad with more neutral flavored greens such as lettuces and spinach. Frisée is much less bitter when grown and harvested during the cooler times of year.

Certified organic is available from several producers at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets. Price averages $2.50 per head.

Organic Raw Pistachio Kernels

I’m a huge fan of pistachios, which is one of my favorite grab-out-of-the-pantry snacks. For general snacking, I usually prefer the Santa Barbara Pistachio Company’s hot onion garlic or hickory smoke flavors.

However, in addition to simply snacking on pistachios, I also like to add the tasty kernels to salads, and for that task I prefer these raw kernels.

Their natural flavor profile is a true meal enhancer, and they add a host of essential minerals, protein and fiber to the meal.

Pistachios are also a nice addition to homemade cookies and other baked goods during the holiday season.

They’re available at the Saturday Santa Barbara and Tuesday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets weekly. Certified organic is available. Price is $9 per 12-ounce bag.