Picks of the Week

Sprouting cauliflower

I typically only see cauliflower in this form in the spring, but was quite excited to see the elongated stems and wispy florets available from both Her Family Farm and Two Peas in a Pod Farm at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market.

This cauliflower is excellent both raw and cooked. I most commonly roast this sweet and nutty sprouting cauliflower. This week, however, I prepared a sautéed sprouting cauliflower and broccolini dish as the Fix of the Week, below.

Sprouting cauliflower, which is available in white, purple and orange, is rich in vitamins C, K and folate as well as a good source of B-complex vitamins, manganese, phosphorus and fiber.

Price averages from $4 each to $6 per pound depending on whether it’s sold as a head or loose.

Organic costa rossa

I have continued to work through the array of chicory heads available at the farmers markets over the past few weeks. A type of radicchio costa rossa is one of the more bitter varieties of its kinds you will encounter.

This week I enjoyed mine quickly grilled until the outer leaves were slightly charred, then tossed in a garlic-Meyer lemon dressing. Quite the stunning specimen, it is recognized by its light green leaves and bright pink stems and veins.

It’s currently available from Roots Farm at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers markets. It’s certified organic, and its price is $2.50 each.

Sangiovese wine

This past weekend I picked up a couple of different wines from Piedrasassi Wine and Bread. The first was a tasty rosé, and the other was this delicious Sangiovese.

The most widely planted and produced wine in Italy, Sangiovese is not nearly as heavily produced locally. With only 90 cases produced by Piedrasassi Wine and Bread from this 2019 release, it is quite a special find.

I find this wine pairs well with everything from grilled steaks, to roasted chicken dishes, pork chops, and really anything tomato-based.

I enjoyed my bottle with a homemade pizza I created using dough from Piedrasassi at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market, topped with a from scratch tomato sauce, mozzarella and goat cheeses, fresh market peppers and spicy Italian sausage.

Price is $22 per bottle.