Picks of the Week

Kiwifruit

The first freshly harvested kiwifruit of the season has emerged, thanks to both Mallard Lake Ranch of Nipomo and Catlin Ranch of Carpinteria. Possessing a brown outer skin and a vibrant green flesh with a ring of embedded black seeds, this is one of my favorite fall offerings.

Packed with nutrients and dietary fiber, this is one of the healthiest fruits you will encounter.

Botanically categorized as a true berry, kiwifruit is excellent in green salads or a fruit salad. And it pairs quite well with the fresh tangerines and Fuyu persimmons, also in season.

This week I prepared a kiwifruit and cream cheese toast as the Fix of the Week, below.

Price averages $3.50 per pound.

Orange carrots

I labeled them as “orange” because carrots are found in an array of colors these days, but these orange beauties are by far the most readily available. While technically available year-round in our area, carrots are by far the sweetest and most flavorful when harvested out of cooler soil, allowing elevated sugar levels.

Their prime season is fall through the winter months.

They’re excellent when added to a soup or stew, roasted with Brussels sprouts or juiced with leafy greens and celery.

I peel them almost daily and add to my kids’ lunch boxes for a healthy beta-carotene packed snack.

You can currently find orange carrots at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local farmers.

Certified organic is available. Price averages $2.50 per bunch or pound.

Red beets

Another tasty root vegetable that thrives in the cooler soil, fresh beets are currently available from several local farmers at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets.

Delivering a sweet earthy flavor when cooked, they can also be enjoyed raw or pickled, but most commonly roasted. The beet tops are edible and can be enjoyed as you would chard.

Red beets contain antioxidants known as betalains, which are thought to assist in cleansing the body to remove toxins from the bloodstream. They are also a good source of vitamins C and B6, iron, magnesium, manganese, potassium, folate and fiber.

For a simple preparation, wrap in foil and roast in a 400-degree oven for about 45 minutes to one hour.

Then rub the skin off with a paper towel and slice to incorporate into melas. Certified organic is available. Price averages $2.50 per bunch.