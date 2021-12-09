Picks of the Week

Kalelette

This Brussels sprout and kale hybrid vegetable is one that I have never encountered at the standard or specialty grocery store.

Possessing variegated deep purple and green hued leaves, they deliver a nice kale-like flavor that is slightly nutty and earthy.

Best when roasted or sautéed, they are packed with nutrients, most notably vitamins A, C and K. They’re also a great source of calcium and dietary fiber.

This week I prepared a roasted kalelette and beet salad, the Fix of the Week, below.

Kalelette is available seasonally from Two Peas in a Pod Farm at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market. Price is $8 per pound.

Fresh spinach

I’ve been consuming quite a bit of spinach lately, both raw in salads and quickly sautéed in a pan until just wilted.

An antioxidant powerhouse, spinach delivers four times the beta carotene of broccoli.

It’s a good source of vitamins A and C, as well as calcium, iron, dietary fiber and some protein.

Sauté it and add it to an omelette, or use it to top a sandwich or burger instead of lettuce, or work into a homemade lasagne.

Best during the cooler months of the year, fresh spinach is currently available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers markets from several local producers. Certified organic is available. Price averages $3 per bag.

Navel orange

With the local citrus season officially under way, much of the attention is directed toward those delicious satsuma mandarins.

Also in the mix this time of year are these sweet seedless navel oranges. Relatively easy to peel, they are perfect for dividing into firm sections and enjoying on a fruit platter, or when sliced and added to a mixed green salad.

They would also be a great addition to my roasted kalelette and beet salad in the Fix of the Week if you’re looking for an additional sweet and juicy component.

Navel oranges are available from several local producers at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. Price averages $2 per pound.