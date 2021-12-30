Picks of the Week

Italian parsley

This leafy herb comes in two main forms: curly or flat-leafed.

This Italian flat-leafed variety is the most commonly sought for culinary purposes and the choice variety of production by our local farmers. Both the stems and leaves can be chopped and used to add a refreshing flavor to a host of cooked and raw preparations.

This week I prepared miso-glazed Japanese turnips infused with fresh parsley for the Fix of the Week, below.

Parsley is nutrient-rich containing vitamins A, B, C and K, along with minerals potassium, iron, and copper. It additionally has anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that have been used for centuries as a powerful medicinal herb.

You can currently find fresh parsley at all Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local farmers. Certified organic is available. Price averages $2 per bunch.

Japanese turnips

Most people don’t get too excited when they hear the word “turnip,” but I am personally quite fond of these bright white Japanese turnips, currently available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara, and Wednesday Solvang farmers’ markets.

Sweeter and more moist than you might expect, they deliver very subtle notes of radish throughout. They’re almost perfectly round, and I prefer the smaller specimens.

The tops too are edible, with a flavor similar to that of mustard greens. I usually sauté the tops in olive oil and finished them with garlic, lemon juice and a pinch of salt.

Japanese turnips can be enjoyed both raw and cooked as a nice addition to roasted vegetable preparations, soups or sautéed. They are also quite tasty when pickled or sliced thin and added raw to salads.

Price averages $3 per bunch. Certified organic is available.

Broccoli

The broccoli crowns and stems are incredibly flavorful this time of the year, with the stem portion in particular delivering a little extra sweetness.

You may see a purple coloration on the crown, an indication of the winter chill.

I most commonly roast or sauté my broccoli before serving and enhance them with a little olive oil and seasoning.

When cooked, broccoli develops a soft, yet semi-crunchy texture.

Broccoli is an excellent source of vitamins C and K. It additionally provides lesser amounts of vitamin A, potassium, folate and phosphorus.

Fresh broccoli is currently available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets from several local farmers. Certified organic is available. The price averages $3 per pound or bunch.