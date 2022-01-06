Picks of the Week

Parsnips

Another root vegetable that thrives during the winter, parsnips, delivers a nice flavor combination, similar to that of a carrot and a celery rolled into one.

Resembling that of a carrot, parsnips are best when cooked.

Excellent in both sweet and savory dishes, they can be boiled as you would potatoes and mashed and seasoned to serve as a side, or sautéed and blended into a soup. This week I prepared roasted coconut curry ribbons, the Fix of the Week, which is also on this page.

Parsnips are a good source of vitamin C, potassium and folate. They also deliver a good amount of fiber per serving. They were, at one time, more popular than both potatoes and carrots in Europe.

Certified organic is available from Roots Farm and Tutti Frutti Farm at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers markets. Price averages $3 per pound.

Toffee almond butter

Once you have a small taste of this delicious toffee infused almond butter from Avila and Sons Farm, you may find yourself uncontrollably finishing the entire 8-ounce jar.

They’re excellent for your baking needs or as a great substitute for standard almond butter or peanut butter.

It delivers a wonderful combination of sweet and nutty flavor.

You can serve it on a celery stick, pair it with pink lady apples or enjoy it as a spread on your morning toast.

Toffee almond butter is available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers markets weekly. Price is $11 per jar.

Chestnut mushroom

One of the more stunning mushroom varieties I’ve encountered in quite some time, these are recognized by their yellow to light orange caps with brownish scales. They work their way to a rust-brown color toward the base.

I like to sear these in a very hot pan for just a minute or two on each side, infused with a little garlic and salt. They get slimy when wet so refrain from rinsing and instead clean by wiping with a paper towel if you need to remove any sediment.

They’re currently available from Golden State Papaya at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ market weekly. Price is $5 per quarter pound.

Sam Edelman is general manager of the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association and host of “Farm To Table,” which airs live at 9 a.m. Thursdays on KZSB AM 1290, the News-Press radio station.