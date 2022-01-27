Picks of the Week

Clementine tangerines

This flavorful tangerine variety is a great find this time of year. More sweet than tangy, they are very easy to peel and typically seedless.

Excellent when juiced or incorporated into a host of sweet and savory preparations, they are an excellent source of vitamins A and C, as well as fiber and folate. Add them to grain bowls or simply enjoy out of hand.

This week I prepared a Napa cabbage and Clementine tangerine salad for the Fix of the Week (elsewhere on this page).

You can currently find freshly harvested Clementine tangerines from several local growers at the weekly Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers markets. Price averages $3 per pound.

King radish

Once you set your sights on this variety of red radish, you will see why it’s the king.

Reaching up to a pound each, most harvested for market are about a third of a pound each, which is still quite impressive.

Crisp and juicy, king radishes possess a bright white flesh. There are underlying notes or sweet and spicy throughout when enjoyed raw. Excellent fresh in salads, they can also be enjoyed roasted, sautéed, or added to soups and stews. King radishes are also nice for slicing into thin rounds and serving with tacos. I like to enjoy them with fresh fish preparations.

Grown by Her Family Farm, these red king radishes are found at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers market while in season. Price averages $2 each.

Curly kale

Probably the most common variety of kale you will encounter, this variety is recognized by its wavy broad leaves connected to a central stem. This leafy form of wild cabbage is a member of the mustard family, with a hearty texture and robust flavor.

I like to massage my salad dressing into the chopped greens before serving to help break down the cell walls to deliver a more tender texture. Kale is rich in antioxidants, and it’s packed with vitamins A, B, E, K, and B.

It has a decent amount of protein and iron, and has more calcium, gram for gram, than a cup of milk.

Curly kale is available from several local farmers at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. Certified organic is available.

Price averages $2.50 per bunch.