Picks of the Week

Squash blossoms

These broad yellow flowers will eventually transform into your favorite varieties of summer squash — well, at least the female blossoms, but when harvested at its earliest stage, they can be enjoyed as a culinary delicacy.

The male flowers on the plant, with their long stems attached, are typically my top pick for making fried goat cheese squash blossoms.

Traditionally used in Mexican cuisine for quesadillas, they can also be enjoyed raw to brighten up a mixed green salad.

Currently available at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified farmers markets for a number of local producers. Price averages $5 per bunch or basket.

Black splendor plum

Recognized by their deep purple skin and flesh that is often beet red, this variety is firm, sweet and very flavorful. Ideal for eating on the go, their firm texture holds up nicely in a fruit salad or served alongside a nice cheese and meat platter.

Grown in Tulare County by Burkdoll Farms, this seasonal find will be available for a limited time at the weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers markets. Price is $3.50 per pound or $4 per basket.

Purple majesty potatoes

One of the most stunning freshly dug new potatoes you will encounter, this variety possesses a deep purple color from skin through the flesh.

Quick sweet when harvested this young since the sugars haven’t fully converted to starch, this variety is he’s when roasted. They can also be mashed as a fun purple spin on this popular side dish.

Certified organic, purple markets potatoes are grown by Jacob Grant of Roots Farm. They can be found at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Wednesday Solvang farmers markets. Price is $2.50 per pound.