Picks of the Week

Tangelos

This tangerine and grapefruit hybrid is yet another addition to the seasonal citrus selection.

Tangelos are recognized by their bright orange hued skin and round base with small, round elongated neck extension at the top.

Excellent in both raw and cooked preparations, tangelos are very juicy and easy to peel. Enjoy the sections right out of the skin or toss with mixed greens. Use them to make syrups, marinades, dressings or glazes for meats, or use in a host of beverages.

This week I prepared a citrus slaw to add to my Super Bowl sliders. (See the Fix of the Week on B2.)

Tangelos are an excellent source of fiber and vitamin C. They are additionally a good source of folate with some potassium and calcium. Tangelos are available from several local farmers at the Saturday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets. Price averages $3 per pound.

English shelling peas

Some peas are meant to be consumed shell and all, but this variety is intended solely for shelling and enjoying the peas encased within.

To open, simply grab the top of the stem and pull down to release the giant peas.

English peas are best to enjoy right after purchase, or freeze them because the sugar content begins to convert to starch once the peas are harvested. Simmer or sauté these peas and serve them as a side, incorporate them into steamed rice, toss them in pasta or enjoy them in a salad.

English peas are rich in vitamins A and B, as well as calcium, iron, zinc, and potassium. They are also a great source of phytonutrients, folate and lutein.

They’re available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. Certified organic is available, price averages $4 per pound.

Red cabbage

Also referred to as purple cabbage since it is indeed more purple than red, this variety adds a nice crunchy texture with notes of earthiness, along with a splash of color to your dishes.

With a rounded shape and tightly packed leaves, red cabbage has a color that is derived from the antioxidant anthocyanin.

Shred red cabbage and use them to top your tacos, as the base of a slaw, or in cooked preparations such as stir-fry’s, soups and stews.

Red cabbage is an excellent source of vitamin C and B6, as well as iron, magnesium and calcium.

It is additionally a good source of dietary fiber and contains some protein. You can find red cabbage at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. Price averages $2 each.