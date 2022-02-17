Picks of the Week

Bearrs lime

Also commonly referred to as Persian lime or Tahiti lime, this variety is recognized by its large rounded shape, which can range from light green to yellow when fully mature.

Bearrs limes are seedless, super juicy and loaded with flavor. They have a pleasing sweet lime aroma. Add this lime to homemade salsas or use them in cocktails or salad dressings.

This week I prepared a Bearrs lime, beet and apple salad for the Fix of the Week on B2.

You can find Bearrs limes at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets from several area growers. Price averages $3 per pound.

Organic gaviota strawberries

This signature strawberry, grown organically by Harries Berries of Oxnard, is recognized by its deep red color and pointed shape.

Sweet, with a bold dynamic flavor, customers line up to get them as soon as the market opens. This low acid variety is ideal to eat as they come. Incorporate them into a fruit salad or mix them with yogurt, in a smoothie, or toss with spinach and chèvre to enjoy as a salad.

They’re a good source of vitamin C and dietary fibers as well as a list of other essential vitamins and minerals.

You can expect to find Gaviota strawberries at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Friday Montecito farmers’ markets.

Certified organic is available. Price is $12 per clamshell package.

Hot-House Persian cucumbers

While the true season for outdoor grown cucumbers is still a couple of months away from its start, both the Beylik Family Farm and California Sunrise Farm of Fillmore have a bounty of freshly harvested cucumbers coming from their greenhouses. Crisp and mildly sweet, Persian cucumbers are not bitter and are praised for their thin skins and soft seeds, with no peeling needed.

Use them as the base of a cucumber or Greek salad, add them to a sandwich, or blend them into a Tzatziki sauce with Greek yogurt, lemon juice, oregano, garlic and seasoning.

You can find Persian cucumbers at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Thursday Carpinteria and Friday Montecito farmers’ markets. Price averages $4 per pound.