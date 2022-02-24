Picks of the Week

Collard greens

Collard greens are associated with traditional Southern soul food. Many years ago, I enjoyed some delicious cooked collard greens on a visit to New Orleans, where they were infused with savory and salty components.

A member of the brassica vegetable family, collard greens are recognized by their broad green leaves and central white rib. Naturally bitter, they can be enjoyed both raw and cooked. The addition of salt and lemon juice, or other acidic ingredients such as vinegar, greatly assists in removing some of their natural bitter flavor.

Using a low and slow cooking technique results in very tender greens with an almost creamy consistency and a subtle chewiness.

This week I prepared some sweet and spicy collard greens as the Fix of the Week on B2. Packed with nutrients, collard greens are most notably a good source of vitamins C, E and K.

You can find collard greens at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. Certified organic collard greens are available from John Givens Farm. Price averages $2.50 per bunch.

Pomelo

This variety of citrus is one of the four naturally occurring citrus species, native to Southeast Asia.

Ranging in from about 6 to 12 inches in diameter, this massive fruit is recognized by its bright yellow skin and round shape. Underneath the skin is a thick spongy white pith that is quite bitter. The flesh itself, however, is quite delicious, typically taking on a yellow or pink hue. They can range from sweet to tangy and are incredibly flavorful.

I typically enjoy pomelo as they come, once the peel and membrane are discarded. But pomelo are also nice when sliced and added to a fruit salad or mixed green salad.

Pomelo are also a nice addition to an array of desserts, and I find they pair well with nuts, most notably pistachios and almonds.

You can find pomelo from both Buckhorn Canyon Ranch and Burkdoll Farm at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. Price averages $4 each for this jumbo fruit.

Hot Italian chicken sausage

I prepare sausages in my house about once a week, typically leaning toward the chicken option as it is a slightly leaner meat than pork. I have two go-to preparation techniques most used in my house, with the first being to sear them in a hot pan, then place them in the slow cooker with a tomato sauce base for about two hours until tender.

Served over pasta, this is a very simple dinner our family enjoys.

An even simpler technique is to grill the sausages until cooked and serve with a side of mustard and barbecue sauce. Enjoy this sausage with a salad or some raw or roasted veggies, and you have a quick and easy meal for those with limited time on their hands.

Pasture-raised by Casitas Valley Pastures, these hot Italian sausages deliver a nice spicy quick taste, along with herbal notes throughout. They’re available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real and Tuesday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets. Price averages $15 per pound.