Picks of the Week

Daikon radish

The name Daikon translates from Japanese to mean “great root,” and there are more than 100 different varieties within the daikon root realm that vary in color, shape and flavor.

The most commonly encountered form are these large white specimens that are quite delicious when enjoyed both raw and cooked.

When cooked, they take on a potato-like consistency, and when raw, they’re very crunchy with subtle notes of sweet, spicy and earthy components.

Daikon radishes thrive this time of year, and I commonly pickled them. This week I prepared pickled daikon radish and red onion as the Fix of the Week on B2.

These radishes are grown by several local farmers. You can find them at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real and Tuesday Santa Barbara farmers’ markets. Price averages about $3 per pound.

Gold nugget tangerine

This delicious hybrid is the result of a cross between the Wilking and Kincy mandarins. It’s easy to peel and super sweet, but what really sets this variety apart from the rest is how firm the individual sections are.

Gold nugget tangerines are most comparable to the Ojai Pixie tangerines that should be emerging in the next few weeks. I find these tangerines to be ideal for just eating as they come.

Gold nugget tangerines have a more extended season than most other varieties, and you can often still find them all the way to the end of the spring season.

Available from several local citrus growers, gold nugget tangerines can be found at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. Price averages $3 per pound.

Broccoli sprouts

One of the healthiest foods in existence, these petite broccoli sprouts are crisp, with very pleasing notes of broccoli, earthy and slightly peppery. They are excellent when added to a sandwich or used to top a salad.

Add them over your tacos, top over chilled soups, or use to garnish fish preparations. They add that perfect finishing touch.

Broccoli sprouts are grown by Ojai Micro-greens and are available at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. Price averages $4 per bag.