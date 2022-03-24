Picks of the Week

Asparagus

Readily available from the spring through the summer months from the Mendoza Family Farm out of the Lompoc area, asparagus is one of my favorite seasonal vegetables. Great when grilled, steamed, sautéed, roasted, pickled or tossed in a tempura batter and fried, asparagus is a more versatile vegetable than most may think.

Very nutritious, asparagus contains more glutathione, a powerful antioxidant, than any other vegetable,

This week I grilled my asparagus and tossed it with quinoa to prepare a delicious salad for the Fix of the Week, elsewhere on this page. Fresh asparagus can currently be found at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers’ markets. Price is $7 per giant bunch.

Pixie tangerines

This spring favorite was made famous by a collective of orchard growers from the Ojai area, one of them being the Thatcher Family of Friends’ Ranches. This smaller sized tangerine is seedless, very sweet and juicy, with nice firm snappy sections beneath the pale orange skin. Most can spot a pixie tangerine from its rounded base and slightly nippled top.

Pixie tangerines thrive throughout Ventura County. And you can expect to find freshly harvested pixie tangerines at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. Price averages $3 per pound.

Vaquero cut beef jerky

This beef jerky from Santa Barbara Meat Co. is the real deal, packed with natural beef flavor. Very simply seasoned with salt and ground pepper, there is no soy, additives, or other preservatives. It’s ideal to bring along on a hike, an afternoon at the beach, or any other outing that calls for a boost of protein. I also like to cut up my jerky with culinary shears and toss it into my scrambled eggs for a super quick “steak and eggs” breakfast.

You can expect to find this delicious vaquero cut beef jerky at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. Price is $11 per 3-ounce package.