Picks of the Week

Chioggia beets

From the outside, these beets have a noticeable pink hue on the skin, but once sliced open, a stunning circular pink and white pattern is on full display.

Also referred to as “candy-stripe” beets, this Italian heirloom variety has a noticeable earthy flavor and medium sweetness throughout. These beets are quite crunchy when enjoyed raw and become soft once cooked. They’re excellent when roasted, picked and raw.

This week I prepared a raw preparation in a daikon, apple and chioggia beet noodle salad as the Fix of the Week.

You can currently find chioggia beets from several local farmers at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. Certified organic is available. Price averages $2.50 per bunch or pound of loose beets.

Fresh mint

A member of the genus mentha, this perennial herb is related to other herbal counterparts such as rosemary, basil, lavender and thyme. It’s incredibly aromatic and flavorful.

I incorporate fresh mint in an array of dishes that include salads, spring rolls, stir-fries and homemade spreads and dips.

Fresh mint is also ideal for infusing refreshing flavor into beverages, fruit salads and grain bowl dishes. I also find that mint pairs quite well with meats, in particular lamb and pork preparations.

When used in the kitchen, you will find that just a sprig or two goes a long way to providing that distinct mint flavor. The mint stems are typically discarded and only the leaves used for culinary preparations.

Certified organic is available. You can expect to find fresh mint from several local farmers, available at all weekly Santa. Barbara Certified farmers’ markets. Price averages $2 per bunch.

Hydroponic big beef tomatoes

The Beylik Family Farm from the Fillmore area has been bringing some super tasty big beef tomatoes to the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Thursday Carpinteria and Friday Montecito farmers’ markets. Bright red in color and some reaching over a half-pound each, this acid-rich variety is ideal for sandwiches, burgers or salad preparations.

Pair these tomatoes with their fresh Italian basil and some fresh mozzarella cheese to enjoy in a caprese salad drizzled with olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar. It’s a great source of the antioxidant lycopene. It’s also rich in vitamins A and C as well as loaded with dietary fiber.

Price is $4 per pound for this delicious off-season find.