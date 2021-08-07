Pico Iyer to speak at Hospice ‘Illuminate’ series

COURTESY PHOTO

Pico Iyer will again be featured on Hospice of Santa Barbara’s “Illuminate” speaker series on Aug. 18. Mr. Iyer is a novelist, travel writer and four-time TED Talk speaker.

Hospice of Santa Barbara has adjusted to the new realities that come with COVID-19 by creating their “Illuminate” speaker series, which started last year and addresses aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic along with help on how to navigate through this new reality.

This virtual series features a new world-renowned speaker every month. “A Conversation with Pico Iyer” will be presented at 6 p.m. Aug. 18. The event is free, but registration is required.

Charles Caldwell from Hospice of Santa Barbara will moderate.

In the fall of 2020, Mr. Iyer kicked off the series with an exploration of coping with life under the pandemic. He will return to discuss some of the questions that have been on his mind recently as conditions keep evolving: How can any of us live differently as we emerge from the pandemic? And how has living so close to death for so long, as all the world has been doing these past 18 months, changed and even instructed us? What might his adopted home of Japan have to offer as we think about grief, death and transitions? How has his thinking about loss changed after the death of his mother a few weeks ago?

Mr. Iyer is a novelist, travel writer and four-time TED Talk speaker. He is the author of numerous books, including “The Global Soul,” “The Lady and the Monk,” and his bestselling “The Open Road,” a portrait of the Dalai Lama. One of his most recent books, “Autumn Light: Season of Fire and Farewells,” is a meditation on impermanence, mortality and grief seeded in his part-time home of Japan, a country whose calendar is marked with occasions honoring the dead.

His books have been translated into 23 languages, and he has written liner notes for Leonard Cohen, a film script, a libretto for a chamber orchestra and the introductions to more than 60 other works. An essayist for TIME since 1986, Mr. Iyer is a consistent contributor for the New York Times, Harper’s, Granta and more than 200 other newspapers and magazines worldwide.

“We are very excited to have Pico join us once again. He has played a key role in our ‘illuminate’ Speaker Series over the past year, which officially launched when he was our keynote speaker for our virtual ‘Heroes of Hospice’ event last September,” said David Selberg, CEO of Hospice of Santa Barbara. “His connection with Santa Barbara combined with his world-wide appeal and experience makes him a valuable and highly regarded source for inspirational guidance in this time of uncertainty.”

