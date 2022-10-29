PICO, Richard B.

Richard Bernard Pico was born to Harry and Rose Pico on July 22, 1943 at St Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. He passed away after a courageous fight with cancer on October 7, 2022. Richard was a lifelong Santa Barbara resident and attended local schools. He graduated from San Marcos High School in 1962.

He enjoyed genealogy, which included a past history of his early roots. Being a seventh generation Californian, he learned about his family’s migration from Sonora to Alta California in 1776, with the Spanish Expedition led by Captain Juan Bautista de Anza. The Pico family was one of the few families given Spanish land grants.

Richard fulfilled his military obligation by joining the Army in 1962. He was a member of several Veterans groups, including the Viet Nam Veterans of America and Viet Nam Veterans of Ventura County. Richard was very active with Veterans groups and volunteered to go out and talk to school children in the Ventura area. He was also a volunteer coach for the Youth Football League in Santa Barbara.

He learned to play the trumpet when he was in school. He played Mariachi music for a Mariachi Mass at St Anthony’s years ago, learning Mariachi music by ear.

Richard was employed by the County of Santa Barbara in the Marshall Department. He also worked as one of the first licensed EMTs in Orange County in the early 1970s. He medically retired from the MTD bus service. Large groups of riders looked forward to seeing him on the bus. He was also adored by the employees of MTD.

Richard is survived by Melanie Edgar, who was affectionately by his side daily as his caretaker and companion and his faithful dog, Adelita. He is also survived by his brothers, Tony, Michael and Luke, as well as nephews and nieces. He was a longtime lover of animals, especially dogs. In fact, it was Melanie’s dog that brought them together!

Richard placed money into envelopes which he often gave to strangers just to brighten their day. He often said, “Everyone should have something good happen at least once in their lifetime.” He was a precious gentleman, bringing sunshine and laughter with his generous spirit and corny jokes. He will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank his longtime family doctor, Dr. Michael Bernstein, as well as his Oncologist, Dr. Mukul Gupta, his cousin, Gloria Romero and VNA Hospice nurses.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11 am at the Roger Jones Community Center El Rio, 2864 Jourdan St, Oxnard, California. Interment will follow later at Riverside National Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Viet Nam Veterans of Ventura County in lieu of flowers.