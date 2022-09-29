Pics of the Week

Pomegranate

Available through the fall season, pomegranates contain between 200 to 1,300 seeds, surrounded by a tangy red translucent pulp called arils.

When you select pomegranates, pick the ones that feel heavy for their size and have a nice smooth skin.

Both the pulp and seeds are edible, and they can be enjoyed over a salad, or paired with seafood, chicken, lamb and pork. They can also be added to sauces and syrups, grain bowls and an array of beverages.

This week I prepared a kale pomegranate salad topped with roasted carrots and beets, avocado, feta cheese and a homemade pomegranate vinaigrette as the Fix of the Week (elsewhere on this page).

Packed with antioxidants, pomegranates are an excellent source of vitamins C and K, dietary fiber, as well as a good source of potassium, manganese and other essential vitamins and minerals. You can currently find pomegranates at all weekly Santa Barbara Certified farmers markets from several local producers.

Price averages $2 each.

Organic delicata squash

Another item to arrive during autumn is an abundance of winter squash, with dozens of varieties on hand that are available throughout our six weekly farmers’ markets from several local farmers.

This week I scored some beautiful certified organic delicata squash from Tutti Frutti Farm of Lompoc. They’re recognized by their yellow skin that turns orange at full maturity, with alternating thin green or orange vertical stripes. The flesh inside is yellow-orange.

With a flavor like that of sweet potato, it is enjoyed best when roasted in the oven. The skin is so thin it can be eaten with the flesh, you simply need to scoop out the membrane and seeds before cooking.

Cut this squash into thin half-rounds and roast in the oven, or cook halved after a drizzle of olive oil, salt and pepper.The half rounds can also be sauteed until tender. Delicata squash additionally make for a nice stuffing squash, after roasted.

Price is $3 per pound for this lightweight squash.

Baby scallopini squash

I have really been enjoying these small, tender, baby scallopini “scallop” squashes from the Beylik Family Farm of Fillmore, available at the Saturday Santa Barbara, Tuesday Carpintera and Friday Montecito farmers’ markets. They’re shaped like a saucer, with wavy scalloped edges.

I have been pan searing these lately in olive oil, finished with a little minced garlic, salt and pepper.

This squash is ender with a higher moisture content than fully mature squash.

Baby scallopini squash delivers an underlying sweet and grassy flavor throughout. And it’s available in an array of colors such as green, yellow, yellow-and-green speckled, and occasionally white.

Make sure to take advantage of the “summer” squash while you can, as the season will soon be winding down.