Picks of the Week

Smoked ham (deli-sliced)

This tasty smoked ham is a fairly new farmers market find.

Brought in by the Pork Palace in Santa Barbara County, it delivers a nice balance of smoky and salty notes. And it is ideal for use on a sandwich, diced and enjoyed over a salad, or rolled and simply eaten as a snack.

This week I worked my smoked ham into some breakfast stuffed poblano chili peppers, the Fix of the Week. (See Friday’s News-Press.)

Produced from the farm-raised heritage hogs, the animals are free of hormones and antibiotics and receive “a rich diet of spent brewer’s grain from local artisan breweries, excess vegetables from local farms, corn and alfalfa, all of which allows their meat to develop a richer flavor.”

This ham is currently available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Thursday Carpinteria (out this week only) and Friday Montecito farmers markets. Price is $11 per pound.

Gala apples

Gala apples are always one of the first varieties of apples to emerge each year. The Rydell Family of Fair Hills Farm has started to harvest them fresh from the trees.

Recognized by their pale yellow color splashed with a pink blush, this variety is very sweet.

A favorite with the kids, it delivers a nice soft crunch making for a great general eating apple. You can slice them over a mixed green salad, add them to a seasonal fruit salad, or enjoy them with a spread of peanut or almond butter.

There is nothing that beats a fresh apple right off the tree! Currently available at the weekly Saturday Santa Barbara, Sunday Camino Real, Tuesday Santa Barbara, Wednesday Solvang and Thursday Carpinteria farmers’ markets. Price starts at $3.75 per pound.

O’Henry peaches

I find the later season peach varieties the absolute best, and this O’Henry is at the top of my list

These large peaches are incredibly flavorful and best when enjoyed in their firm-ripe stage. Perfect to eat on the go, add to a fruit salad, or to incorporate into your baked goods, such as pies, crisps and cobblers.

This freestone variety is recognized by its orange skin with deep red blush that engulfs almost the entire outer surface.

When you slice open the peaches, you will discover a yellow flesh and deep red coloration filling the cavity of the pit.

These peaches are grown, harvested and sold by Regier Family Farm, Burkdoll Farm and Galpin Family Farm. They’re currently available at all weekly Santa Barbara certified farmers markets while in season. Price averages about $3.75 per pound with discounts on larger purchases.

Sam Edelman is general manager of the Santa Barbara Certified Farmers Market Association and host of “Farm to Table,” which airs live 9 a.m. Thursdays on KZSB AM 1290. Rafael Maldonado News-Press photos